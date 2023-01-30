English
    Edible oil makers get additional 6 months to remove packing temperature details

    The legal metrology officers across the states have been directed to create awareness among the manufacturers, packers and importers of edible oils to pack the commodity without mentioning temperature and advise them to ensure that the quantity declared on the package is correct.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
    Edible Oil

    The government has given six months more time till July 15 to edible oil makers, packers and importers to mention net quantity in terms of volume and weight on the labels instead of temperature at the time of packing, as part of efforts to curb unfair business practices.

    Earlier, the entities were given the deadline of January 15 for correcting the labelling.

    "The timeline for declaring the net quantity of edible oils etc. without mentioning temperature is extended for six months, considering the request of the industries to exhaust the un-utilized packaging material," according to the latest order issued by the consumer affairs ministry.

    The legal metrology officers across the states have been directed to create awareness among the manufacturers, packers and importers of edible oils to pack the commodity without mentioning temperature and advise them to ensure that the quantity declared on the package is correct.