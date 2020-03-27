App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Edible oil discharge at Indian port slows due to lockdown: Trade body

India fulfils around two-third of its edible oil requirement through imports.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Discharge of imported edible oil has been delayed at Kandla port in Gujarat as a government agency is struggling to provide necessary certificates due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said on Friday.

India fulfils around two-third of its edible oil requirement through imports.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi locked down the entire country for three weeks in the world's most ambitious bid to control the coronavirus epidemic.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 04:40 pm

