Edelweiss General Insurance employees can now work from anywhere

Employees whose physical presence is not required in office, will be able to work from anywhere permanently, even once offices begin to reopen.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST

Edelweiss General Insurance has launched a work-from-anywhere (WFA) policy for its employees.

This will be a hybrid work model that aims to empower and enable employees with their choice of workspace while ensuring optimum work productivity.

The insurer said in a statement that although employees were physically distanced due to COVID-19, its digital operating model ensured each one of them was well engaged and connected, with access to all necessary work infrastructure.

With the introduction of this policy, employees will have the flexibility and convenience to work from anywhere in India. Employees whose physical presence is not required in the office will be able to work from anywhere permanently, even once offices begin to reopen.

Melvin Gladstone, Chief HR Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance said, “The last one year has presented an opportunity to analyse and understand more creative and productive ways of working and engaging. For EGI, WFA is an investment and commitment to employee happiness and well-being. With this flexible model, we have ensured that safety of our employees is not compromised, while work productivity is also maintained."

This is not the first company to launch this policy. Companies like Aegon Life and Grant Thornton have launched similar policies for their employees.
TAGS: #Business #HR #insurance
first published: Jun 3, 2021 01:57 pm

