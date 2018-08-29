App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss General Insurance launches maiden health policy

The product will be sold through insurance web aggregator PolicyBazaar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Edelweiss General Insurance, the non-life insurance arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, has launched a comprehensive health insurance policy, loaded with customer-friendly features and services. The policy comes with a maximum cover of Rs 1 crore.

The company has tied up with insurance web aggregator PolicyBazaar to market the product across India.

The product will cover eight family members including parents, in-laws, grandparents and siblings and upto five members under the family floater variant (including the policyholder, spouse and three kids).

The policy covers day-care surgeries as well as bariatric surgery for weight reduction. It also covers maternity expenses for two deliveries.

Anup Rau, CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “The customer will always be at the core of our offerings. Through Policybazaar, we aim to reach out to a large number of customers with our innovative product.”

Edelweiss General Insurance began operations earlier this year and is the 33rd non-life insurance company in the country.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

