App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economy to grow by 7.6% in Q1 on favourable base effect: Report

The major push to growth is likely to come from the manufacturing and the services sector while agricultural growth is also likely to be supportive, the report added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The economic growth is expected to rise to 7.6 percent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 from a sub-6 percent figure in the year-ago period mainly due to a low-base effect, says a report by HDFC Bank.

According to a HDFC Bank research report, growth numbers across sectors in the first quarter are likely to get a boost from a favourable base effect even as there are some genuine signs of revival in the economy.

The major push to growth is likely to come from the manufacturing and the services sector while agricultural growth is also likely to be supportive, the report added.

"We expect GDP growth to rise to 7.6 percent in the first quarter of 2018-19 from 5.6 per cent in the same time last year. Lead indicators show strength in the manufacturing and the services sector," Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said in the note.

related news

Barua further noted that with the rise in the rabi output, agriculture growth is likely to grow by 4 percent. For the year, as a whole, HDFC Bank expects growth to rise to 7.3 percent from 6.7 percent in 2017-18.

Major risks to growth include rising oil prices and the impact of an uneven monsoon on agricultural production. Going ahead, the report noted that a sustainable recovery in private consumption and investment is needed for a growth revival.

"On the demand side, private consumption could gain some traction especially on the back of stronger demand as shown by lead indicators like domestic passenger traffic, retail credit and consumer durables," the report said adding "we expect government expenditure to continue playing an important role in supporting growth".
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.