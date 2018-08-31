App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Economy to grow at higher rate in coming quarters, says Niti Aayog

The Indian economy grew at 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018-19 on good show by manufacturing and farm sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming as 'excellent news' the 8.2 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018-19, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said today that it will surely be higher in the coming quarters. The Indian economy grew at 8.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018-19 on good show by manufacturing and farm sectors.

"Excellent news of GDP hitting a 9-quarter high at 8.2 percent. This is slightly higher than my own estimate of 7.8 percent which I had announced at the Motilal Oswal Investors Summit on 27th Aug.

"The growth rate will surely be higher in the coming quarters," Kumar said in a tweet.

The growth cemented India's position as the fastest growing major economy, clocking higher expansion rate than China's 6.7 in the same quarter.
