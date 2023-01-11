 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economy slowing as firms' sales hopes take hit, finds IIM-A's inflation expectation survey

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

As per IIM-A's Business Inflation Expectations Survey, one-year-ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies declined by 6 basis points from October to 4.7 percent in November

The percentage of firms reporting 'much less than normal' sales rose to 33 percent in November from 26 percent the previous month (Representative Image)

Inflation expectations of Indian businesses stayed below the 5 percent market for the third consecutive month in November, although their view on future sales suggest the economy is slowing down.

According to the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's (IIM-A) latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES), released on January 10, one-year-ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies eased by 6 basis points from October to 4.7 percent in November.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While the continued easing of inflation expectations will be music to the ears of policymakers, it was not all good news. "There are clear signs of the economy slowing down. Firms' sales expectations have subdued," said Abhiman Das, professor of economics at IIM-A.

As per the survey's findings, the percentage of firms reporting 'much less than normal' sales rose to 33 percent in November from 26 percent the previous month. Moreover, 22 percent of firms feel their sales are 'about normal', down from 25 percent in October.