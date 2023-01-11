Economy slowing as firms' sales hopes take hit, finds IIM-A's inflation expectation survey

The percentage of firms reporting 'much less than normal' sales rose to 33 percent in November from 26 percent the previous month (Representative Image)

Inflation expectations of Indian businesses stayed below the 5 percent market for the third consecutive month in November, although their view on future sales suggest the economy is slowing down.

According to the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's (IIM-A) latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES), released on January 10, one-year-ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies eased by 6 basis points from October to 4.7 percent in November.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While the continued easing of inflation expectations will be music to the ears of policymakers, it was not all good news. "There are clear signs of the economy slowing down. Firms' sales expectations have subdued," said Abhiman Das, professor of economics at IIM-A.

As per the survey's findings, the percentage of firms reporting 'much less than normal' sales rose to 33 percent in November from 26 percent the previous month. Moreover, 22 percent of firms feel their sales are 'about normal', down from 25 percent in October.

In this context, 'normal' refers to the average level in the preceding three years, excluding the COVID-19 period. "With moderation in sales expectations, profit margins expectations have deteriorated sharply," Das, who conducts the survey, added.

More than 40 percent of surveyed firms felt profit margins were 'much less than normal', sharply higher than 30 percent in October.

The findings of the survey come days after the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of GDP for 2022-23 said the Indian economy is set to grow by 7 percent this year – 20 basis points faster than the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast. However, the GDP data implied private final consumption expenditure may contract by 0.2 percent in the second half of the year.

Economists widely see the Indian economy slowing further in 2023-24, with some even being of the opinion that the growth cycle may have already peaked. As such, the RBI may start cutting interest rates in 2023 – after having raised the policy repo rate by 225 basis points in 2022 – with members of the Monetary Policy Committee hinting as much.

The IIM-A's inflation expectations survey is one of the only two surveys conducted in India to measure inflation expectations. The other is the RBI's Inflation Expectations Survey of Households. The latest results of the BIES, which largely polls manufacturing firms, are based on the responses of around 1,000 companies. Most of the responses were received in the second half of December.