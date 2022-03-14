Economy faces risks from Ukraine crisis but food situation may thwart major toll

Representational Image. [Image: Shutterstock]

The Ukraine crisis has blown up not only the energy bill for most economies, but has also impacted the prices of almost the entire gamut of things, especially foods, metals and various other commodities.

A surge in crude prices has further fanned inflation which was already a big concern for different central banks which are expected to take some hard measures in the immediate future to put a leash on it.

The Russia–Ukraine region enjoys a sizeable share in the exports of not only the crude oil and gas but also in exports of minerals, metals and more importantly food items. The region is a major source of wheat, corn, barley and edible oils and the ongoing crisis has impacted the supply of these essential items in a big way.

How is India placed?

“For India, risks to macro outlook have risen, but we think its economy is not as exposed to the crisis as might be thought,” a report from Barclays Emerging Markets Research said.

Experts are of the opinion that India is at a sweet spot as far as food situation is concerned and “the surge in food prices globally will likely have a very limited impact on India, given its closed food markets and ability to use price controls”, the report said.

India’s domestic food production capabilities have improved dramatically in the recent past and barring any major shock, like a drought or floods, India’s food production and inventories should be sufficient to meet the bulk of its demand.

The impact on India from the perspective of trade and financial markets volatility are expected to be benign as India has limited exposure to Russia and Ukraine in these two areas.

India’s energy bill is surging with the rise in global crude prices, even though the country doesn’t directly import much of its crude or other commodities from this region. The surge in prices will affect India’s external balances and inflation, at the margin.

“However, we think the government has the tools to ensure India will not face shortages, especially of food. We expect that for critical inputs like fertilisers, the government will make use of fiscal subsidies and domestic alternatives (such as nano-fertilisers) to mitigate the imported price pressures,” Barclays said.

India’s trade dependencies on these countries

Data from the Barclays report show that India’s major imports from Russia–Ukraine region comprise of machinery, which is about 23.2 percent of total machinery imports; edible oils at 16.8 percent, specifically sunflower-seed oil; fertilisers at 12.7 percent; minerals at 2.1 percent; and precious stones at 1.7 percent.

There are other alternative sources available from where India can meet its requirements for these commodities and Russia-Ukraine are not India’s largest sources for imports.

“We believe India’s position as a major producer and, increasingly, a large exporter in the global cereal market means it can look to leverage its ability to ship grains and rice in exchange for oil seeds. But it is unlikely that India can offset the effects of rising prices, meaning the government will likely need to look at fiscal support to mitigate the effects,” the report said.

Except for edible oils, India has very little or no dependence on imports of foodstuffs. In-fact in some food items, India has seen a structural shift and has become a large exporter.

The relative decline seen in India’s food inflation even in the face of rising global food prices is a result of this structural shift.

“The government still has levers to cushion any price impacts, either through encouraging substitution with domestically produced alternatives such as mustard oil, or reducing import taxes. It may even consider outright subsidies to shield consumers, if needed,” the report pointed out.

Impact of higher import costs on fiscal position

The government can shield the consumers from higher fertiliser costs by raising the subsidies on them just like it did in FY21-22 in which it had increased its fiscal outlay from Rs 795 billion to Rs 1.4 trillion to absorb the rise in fertiliser prices.

The provision for subsidy bill in the budget for FY22-23 is much lower at Rs 1.05 trillion which is likely to stretch much beyond this.

“We believe the subsidy number is likely to overshoot and come in closer to Rs 1.89 trillion, almost Rs 840 billion (0.32 percent of GDP) higher than the original estimate, eating into the limited fiscal space that the government enjoys,” Barclays said.

Even beyond this, the direct price support for edible oils cannot be ruled out.