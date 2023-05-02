 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economists divided over global recovery; India to benefit from supply chain changes: WEF survey

May 02, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

In its latest Chief Economists Outlook, the World Economic Forum said economists expect both growth and inflation dynamics to vary widely across regions.

Economists worldwide are evenly divided on the prospects for the economy, with equal shares of 45 per cent finding a global recession this year likely or unlikely, but India figures among the economies most likely to benefit from supply-chain changes, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In its latest Chief Economists Outlook, the World Economic Forum said economists expect both growth and inflation dynamics to vary widely across regions.

On the economic policy front, 72 per cent predict proactive industrial policy to become an increasingly widespread phenomenon over the next three years.

Although a majority do not see recent financial-sector disruption as a sign of systemic vulnerability, further bank failures and turbulence are considered likely this year.