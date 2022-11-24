 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Economic Survey to be followed up by similar report in July

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

The document is expected to act as a mid-term layout for the Indian economy.

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran is considering putting his stamp on his first Economic Survey ahead of Budget 2022-23. (this should be 2023-24. Please check and correct).

The survey is expected to be released by January 31 and followed by a similar document in July, the Business Standard reported. The Economic survey will be followed by the presentation of the budget for the next financial year on February 1, 2023.

The document is expected to act as a mid-term layout for the Indian economy. The follow-up draft is expected to consist more of the CEA's and his team's views on the global as well as domestic economies, and the myriad challenges as well opportunities that lie in store for the next 3-5 years, according to the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the newspaper report.

A road map will also be presented in the July vision document for the 25 years leading up to India's centenary, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed Amrit Kaal.

Also Read | Budget 2023-24: CII recommends reduction in personal income tax rates, pace up PSU privatisation