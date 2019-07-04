App
Jul 04, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey LIVE: Roadmap charting Modi 2.0 govt's reform agenda to be released today

Live updates of the Economic Survey release. The survey authored by the Chief Economic Adviser gives a detailed account of the state of the economy

highlights

  • Jul 04, 09:57 AM (IST)

    WATCH | What comprises Economic Survey?

  • Jul 04, 10:12 AM (IST)

    The economic survey is likely to flag headwinds that the India’s economy might face in its pursuit to become the world's fifth largest.

    It is also likely to detail reforms roadmap needed to fulfil the second Narendra Modi government’s goal of more than doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion by 2024.

  • Jul 04, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Does the economic survey suggest policy changes?

    The focus now needs to be on make India an integrated market. For that, lots of regulatory and logistics barriers need to be removed. The survey will likely contain pointed policies to deal infirmities in India's farm economics.

    Over the last two years, farmers have been protesting in several states, demanding better prices and debt write-offs. Low retail prices may be heartening to consumers, but persistently low food prices have meant that farmers' income have remained flat. (2/2)

  • Jul 04, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Does the economic survey suggest policy changes?

    Successive CEAs have used the Economic Survey to recommended policy changes, sometimes even sweeping measures.

    This year, for instance, the survey is widely expected to recommend some big ideas on how to use technology and reduce regulations to bring markets closer to the farmers. Across different sectors, there is fragmentation in markets. (1/2)

  • Jul 04, 09:19 AM (IST)

    CEA KV Subramanian tweeted yesterday: “Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday”.

  • Jul 04, 09:10 AM (IST)

    The survey is expected to be tabled today after the Parliament convenes.

  • Jul 04, 09:10 AM (IST)

    The Economic Survey is authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who was appointed as the CEA in December, and his team.

  • Jul 04, 09:09 AM (IST)

    The Economic Survey gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey's outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

  • Jul 04, 09:08 AM (IST)

    The Economic Survey serves as the official report of the country’s economy. This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table it in Parliament today — ahead of her 2019-20 Union Budget presentation tomorrow.

  • Jul 04, 09:07 AM (IST)

    The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget.

  • Jul 04, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament today. This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates. Stay tuned.

