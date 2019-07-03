App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey: Here's all you need to know

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy.

Gaurav Choudhury @gauravchoudhury
Representative image
Representative image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on July 4. Here's a lowdown.

What is the Economic Survey?

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy. This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table it in Parliament on July 4 — a day before she presents the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.

Close

What does it contain?

related news

It gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey's outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

Who drafts the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who was appointed as the CEA in December, and his team.

What about projections?

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

Does the survey suggest policy changes?

Successive CEAs have used the Economic Survey to recommended policy changes, sometimes even sweeping measures. This year, for instance, the survey is widely expected to recommend some big ideas on how to use technology and reduce regulations to bring markets closer to the farmers. Across different sectors, there is fragmentation in markets. The focus now needs to be on make India an integrated market. For that, lots of regulatory and logistics barriers need to be removed. The survey will likely contain pointed policies to deal infirmities in India's farm economics.

Over the last two years, farmers have been protesting in several states, demanding better prices and debt write-offs. Low retail prices may be heartening to consumers, but persistently low food prices have meant that  farmers' income have remained flat.

Are such recommendations binding?

The government isn't bound to follow these recommendations and it only serves as a policy guide. The Economic Survey, in the past, has favoured policy moves that come into conflict with the official line of thinking of the government in power. These do not necessarily serve as pointers to what to expect in the annual Budget. On many occasions, policy changes recommended in the Economic Survey have not been seen in Budget proposals.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #Economic Survey #Economy #Krishnamurthy Subramanian #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.