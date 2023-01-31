Economic Survey 2023 warns of export slowdown and supply chain disruptions due to Covid in China

The survey has suggested that the easing input cost pressures after a fall in international commodity prices portends well for company margins.

The Economic Survey 2023 has warned that exports could slow down and moderate in the wake of a likely global economic slowdown. “Volatile international commodity prices and supply disruptions in raw materials can weigh on industrial growth in the wake of new disruptions at the global level,” the survey cautioned. It also warned that the return of Covid-19 in China could trigger supply chain disruptions.

Global headwinds notwithstanding, industrial production expanded during FY23, backed by sustained demand conditions. Significantly enough, the survey has found that bank credit has kept pace with industrial growth.

Bank credit has been growing sequentially since January 2022.

In line with global uncertainties, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector moderated in the first-half of FY23. Inflows, however, stayed well above the pre-pandemic levels.

What does the economic survey say about Capex?

