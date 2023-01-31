Economic Survey 2023: How to download and access the full document

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2022-23 in the Parliament on January 31 after President Darupadi Murmu's address to both houses of the Parliament.

The Economic Survey, a flagship document of the government, pegged economic growth forecast for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent.

The full PDF of the economic survey is available on the government website -indiabudget.gov.in

Step 1: Go to the India budget website and click on the "Economic Survey" button on the home page.

Step 2: Under the Economic Survey tab, you will find a list of documents to download. Step 3: Click on the "Download Economic Survey" icon from the right-hand corner Step 4: Your download will begin, and you should be able to open and access the full document. Catch Moneycontrol's full coverage of the Budget

Moneycontrol News