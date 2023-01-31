 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: How to download and access the full document

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

The Economic Survey, a flagship document of the government, pegged economic growth forecast for FY24 at 6-6.8 per cent.

Finance Minister Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2022-23 in the Parliament on January 31 after President Darupadi Murmu's address to both houses of the Parliament.

The full PDF of the economic survey is available on the government website -indiabudget.gov.in

Step 1: Go to the India budget website and click on the "Economic Survey" button on the home page.