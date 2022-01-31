Economic Survey 2022: Omicron poses threat to tourism, passenger traffic in near term

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Economic Survey has warned that the new restrictions introduced across the globe due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus pose a threat to tourism as well as domestic passenger traffic in the near term.

"The trajectory of the tourism sector, especially international

tourism, remains uncertain,'' said the Economic Survey. ''The emergence of the Omicron variant and the consequential travel restrictions pose a threat to domestic passenger traffic in the near term,'' it added.

The travel restrictions in the early half of 2020-21 had halted the movement of Indian airlines and railways leading to a sharp fall in air and rail passenger traffic, noted the Economic Survey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey on January 31 that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

The Economic Survey details the state of different sectors of the economy and underlines reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

Meanwhile, the survey projected an 8-8.5 percent growth rate for the economy in the financial year 2022-2023 compared with the 9.2 percent expansion projected by the National Statistical Office.