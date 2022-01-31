Economic Survey 2022: Daily vaccination rate grew four-fold between May and Jan

The Economic Survey report 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31 noted the remarkable ramping up of the COVID-19 vaccination programme as the daily inoculation rate grew four-fold between May and January.

The Economic Survey said average daily vaccination rose from 19.3 lakh in May to 75.4 lakh on January 16.

As per the report, 99 percent of the registered health care workers and 100 per cent of the front-line workers, 87 percent of the population aged 18-44, 95 percent of the population aged 45-60 and 89 percent of the population above 60 have now been covered under the first dose.

“Vaccination drive continues to gather speed and breadth with the number of days taken to achieve an additional 10 crore doses reducing significantly from 86 days during the initial phase to 15 days now,” it said.

The report also noted that inoculation against COVID-19 has played a critical role in minimising loss of lives, boosting confidence in the economy and containing the sequential decline in output due to the second wave.

As India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, it crossed the milestone of more than 156 crore doses of vaccine, said the report tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that more than 88 crore people (93 per cent of the adult population) have received at least one dose of which around 66 crore people or 70 per cent of the adult population now stand fully vaccinated.

With the vaccination drive extending to the age group of 15-18 starting January 3, more than 50 per cent of India’s population in this age group has received their first dose of the vaccine as on January 19. The survey also said that the second dose of vaccination has started for this age group.