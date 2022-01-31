MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Economic Survey 2022: Daily vaccination rate grew four-fold between May and Jan

    The Economic Survey said average daily vaccination rose from 19.3 lakh in May to 75.4 lakh on January 16.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

    The Economic Survey report 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31 noted the remarkable ramping up of the COVID-19 vaccination programme as the daily inoculation rate grew four-fold between May and January.

    The Economic Survey said average daily vaccination rose from 19.3 lakh in May to 75.4 lakh on January 16.

    As per the report, 99 percent of the registered health care workers and 100 per cent of the front-line workers, 87 percent of the population aged 18-44, 95 percent of the population aged 45-60 and 89 percent of the population above 60 have now been covered under the first dose.

    Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates

    “Vaccination drive continues to gather speed and breadth with the number of days taken to achieve an additional 10 crore doses reducing significantly from 86 days during the initial phase to 15 days now,” it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    All about Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, new Chief Economic Advisor

    The report also noted that inoculation against COVID-19 has played a critical role in minimising loss of lives, boosting confidence in the economy and containing the sequential decline in output due to the second wave.

    As India completed one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, it crossed the milestone of more than 156 crore doses of vaccine, said the report tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that more than 88 crore people (93 per cent of the adult population) have received at least one dose of which around 66 crore people or 70 per cent of the adult population now stand fully vaccinated.

    With the vaccination drive extending to the age group of 15-18 starting January 3, more than 50 per cent of India’s population in this age group has received their first dose of the vaccine as on January 19. The survey also said that the second dose of vaccination has started for this age group.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid #Economic Survey #vaccine
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.