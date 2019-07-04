Economic Survey 2019: Swachh Bharat averted two-thirds of deaths due to unsafe sanitation

The Economic Survey which was tabled in Parliament on July 4 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship scheme Swachh Bharat Mission, had reduced the deaths attributable to unsafe sanitation by almost two-thirds.

Swachh Bharat was launched by the government in 2015, to provide hygiene, sanitation and eliminate open defecation.

The Economic Survey, quoting a study done by the World Health Organisation on the impact of increased sanitation coverage on health said in 2014, before the start of the Swachh Bharat Mission, there were an estimated 140,000 deaths from diarrhoeal disease attributable to unsafe sanitation; about 39,000 of those attributable deaths occurred in children younger than five years.

"Since the start of the SBM, mortality from unsafe sanitation is estimated to have declined to about 50,000 deaths in 2017-2018," the Economic Survey mentioned.

The Survey also said on average, every household in an open defecation free village saved about Rs 50,000 per year on account of financial savings due to a lower likelihood of disease from using a toilet and practising hand washing and the value of time saved due to a closer toilet.

Through Swachh Bharat Mission, the Economic Survey said, 99.2 per cent of rural India has been covered in the last four years.

Since October 2014, over 9.5 crore toilets have been built all over the country and 564,658 villages have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

As on June 14, 2019, 30 States and Union Territories are 100 percent covered with Individual Household Latrine.