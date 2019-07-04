Economic Survey 2019 pegs economic growth at 7% for FY20

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 tabled by the government in the Rajya Sabha on July 4 pegged the GDP growth rate for FY20 at seven percent, marginally higher than the 6.8 percent growth rate seen in FY19, which was a five -year low.

According to the Survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, "real GDP growth for FY20 is projected at seven percent, reflecting a recovery in the economy after a deceleration in the growth momentum throughout FY19."

The FY19 fiscal deficit estimate has been retained at 3.4 percent of GDP, the same as projected in the interim Budget presented on February 1.

Oil prices are expected to decline in FY20 and this is expected to boost consumption. Lower global growth and increased uncertainty over trade tensions are likely to impact exports.

The Survey noted that for India to achieve the objective of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, it must sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8 percent. Pointing out to global experience, it pointed out how this growth can be achieved only through a “virtuous cycle” of savings, investment and exports catalysed and supported by favourable demographics.

It emphasised the importance of private investment in driving demand, creating capacity and in turn generating jobs.

It pointed out how critical policy certainty is critical to attracting both domestic and foreign investments and agreed that though specifying a period for policy continuity could constrain policymakers, it would go a long way to ensure policy certainty.

It also called upon the government to encourage construction of economic policy uncertainty sub-indices to capture economic policy uncertainty stemming from fiscal policy, tax policy, monetary policy, trade policy, and banking policy.