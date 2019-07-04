Economic Survey 2019: Majority of urban youth lack technical education, but formal jobs on the rise

The Economic Survey 2019 has pointed out that 94.3 percent of those aged 15 years or above in urban areas do not have technical education (as per 2017-18 data). This is despite the fact that general education of youth has improved to 65.4 percent for urban females and 65.8 percent for urban males.

The Survey noted the proportion of urban youth who received formal vocational training has improved to 4.4 percent in 2017-18.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for 2017-18 found that on an average, a male employee earned nearly 1.2-1.3 times the earnings of a female regular employee.

On the other hand, self-employed male workers earned two times more than the earnings of self-employed female workers in urban areas in 2018.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) which is the number of people employed per 1,000 persons has also declined. As per usual status, WPR in India has declined to 34.7 percent in 2017-18 from 38.6 percent in 2011-12 (NSSO).

The WPR has declined by 4.9 percentage points in rural areas while it has declined by 1.6 percentage points in urban areas

Unemployment had been a matter of concern in the country. With the unemployment rate at a 45-year high as per NSSO data, the Current Weekly Status (CWS) presents a more grim picture.

A person who is unable to get work even for an hour in the last seven days of reference week despite available and seeking for work is considered as unemployed under CWS. Under the usual status, the activity of a person is determined on the basis of a reference period of 365 days preceding the date of the survey.

The unemployment rate (UR) in India stood at 6.1 percent in 2017-18 with 5.3 percent in rural areas and 7.8 percent in urban areas as per usual status. As per CWS, the UR was 8.9 percent with 8.5 percent in rural areas and 9.6 percent in urban areas.

As per PLFS estimates for 2017-18, Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in India declined to 36.9 percent in 2017-18 from 39.5 percent in 2011-12 (NSSO) as per usual status. In rural areas, it declined by 3.6 percentage points while it has declined by 0.1 percentage points in urban areas.

The Economic Survey said given India’s demographic advantage and with almost 93 percent of the informal workforce, it is important to improve measures of employment through administrative statistics, which should be complemented by periodic surveys.

At present, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has started bringing out estimates of new subscribers/members enrolling in large social security schemes like the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

While there are concerns about job creation, the Economic Survey pointed out that the net employment generation in the formal sector was higher at 8.15 lakh in March 2019 against 4.87 lakh in February 2018. The trend line, it said reflects a positive trend in terms of employment in the formal sector.