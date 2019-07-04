Economic Survey 2019 key highlights: Expects govt to further lift restrictions on FPI inflows

The Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry presents the Economic Survey in Parliament every year a day before the Union Budget. Here are some of the key highlights from the document.

- Centre predicts seven percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro conditions- Sees fiscal deficit at 5.8 percent in FY19 versus 6.4 percent in FY18- Says greenshoots in investment activity seem to be taking hold- Warns that investment rate seems to have bottomed out- Blames January-March slowdown partly on poll-related uncertainty and NBFC crisis- Going forward, political stability should push animal spirits of the economy- Sees several challenges -- slow Growth, GST, farm schemes -- on the fiscal front in FY20- Requests Centre not to compromise on fiscal gap aim to fund new schemes- Says GST buoyancy in FY20 key to improved fiscal situation- Warns revenue mop-up may be hit if growth slows in FY20- Increased uncertainty over trade tensions and lower global growth may hit exports

- Expects government policy to further lift restrictions on FPI inflows