HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey 2019 key highlights: Expects govt to further lift restrictions on FPI inflows

The Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry presents the Economic Survey in Parliament every year a day before the Union Budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry presents the Economic Survey in Parliament every year a day before the Union Budget. Here are some of the key highlights from the document.

- Centre predicts seven percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro conditions
- Sees fiscal deficit at 5.8 percent in FY19 versus 6.4 percent in FY18
- Says greenshoots in investment activity seem to be taking hold
- Warns that investment rate seems to have bottomed out
- Blames January-March slowdown partly on poll-related uncertainty and NBFC crisis
- Going forward, political stability should push animal spirits of the economy
- Sees several challenges -- slow Growth, GST, farm schemes -- on the fiscal front in FY20
- Requests Centre not to compromise on fiscal gap aim to fund new schemes
- Says GST buoyancy in FY20 key to improved fiscal situation
- Warns revenue mop-up may be hit if growth slows in FY20
- Increased uncertainty over trade tensions and lower global growth may hit exports

- Expects government policy to further lift restrictions on FPI inflows

 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India

