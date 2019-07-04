Economic Survey 2019: India successfully slayed inflation monster in past 5 years

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian's maiden Economic Survey 2018-19 said that in the last five years, the economy witnessed a gradual transition from a period of high and variable inflation to more stable and low level of inflation.

“Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price index – Combined (CPI-C) has been declining continuously for the last five years. Headline CPI inflation declined to 3.4 percent in 2018-19 from 3.6 per cent in 2017-18, 4.5 percent in 2016-17, 4.9 percent 2015-16 and 5.9 percent in 2014-15,” the Survey, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam on July 4, said.

The Economic Survey said that headline CPI stood at 2.9 percent in April 2019, compared to 4.6 percent in April 2018. Food inflation based on Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) fell as low as 0.1 percent during the financial year 2018-19.

Referring to inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the survey states, “It remained moderate at 3.0 percent in 2017-18 compared to 1.7 percent in 2016-17, (-)3.7 percent in 2015-16 and 1.2 percent in 2014-15. During FY 2018-19, WPI inflation stood at 4.3 per cent."

Referring to the current trends inflation trends, the Survey said that CPI-C inflation for the month of April 2019 stood at 2.9 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in April 2018. It further states that the decline in the inflation in the financial year 2018-19 was mainly due to low food inflation which ranged between (-) 2.6 to 3.1 percent.

Food Inflation in the country has been benign, the Survey said. It stood at 1.1 percent in April 2019 compared to 2.8 percent in April, 2018. Food inflation based on Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) declined to 1.8 percent in 2017-18 from 4.2 percent in 2016-17, 4.9 percent in 2015-16 and 6.4 percent in 2014-15.

Average food inflation for the financial year 2018-19 declined to as low as 0.1 percent. “The food deflation in the second half of FY 2018-19 is mainly due to deflation in vegetables, fruits, pulses and products, sugar & confectionary and eggs, which together account for 13.1 per cent rate in overall CPI-C”, the Survey said.

The Survey further says, “Food inflation based on Wholesale Price Index too declined over the last two financial years. It was over 0.6 percent in 2018-19. WPI food inflation was at 4.9 percent in April, 2019 as compared to 0.8 percent in April, 2018”.

The Survey also points out that the current phase of low inflation is also marked by reduction in both urban and rural inflation. It states that the decline in rural inflation is steeper than that of urban inflation since July, 2018, resulting in decline in headline inflation. “Fall in rural inflation is due to moderation in food inflation, which has been negative for last six months (October 2018 to March, 2019),” the Survey said.

Various states have witnessed a fall in CPI inflation during the financial year 2018-19. Inflation in 23 states and union territories (UTs) was below 4 percent in the financial year 2018-19, according to the Survey.

The Survey further said that as many as 16 states and UTs had an inflation rate lower than the all India average for the fiscal year 2018-19, with Daman and Diu having the lowest inflation, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

"CPI-C inflation during FY 2018-19 was driven mainly by miscellaneous group followed by housing as well as fuel and light group," the Survey said.

The Survey also elaborated on the measures necessary to contain inflation and said that controlling inflation remained a key area of policy focus for the government. It said that the government has taken a number of measures to control inflation, specially food inflation. “The measures, inter alia, taken include both general measures and specific measures,” the Survey adds.

The Survey said that regular monitoring of inflation, issuing advisories to states against hoarding and black marketing, holding regular review meetings on prices and availability of key commodities, higher minimum support prices for pulses and other crops to incentivise production and setting up of price stabilization fund (PSF) for procurement of agri-horticultural commodities, were some of the general measures used by the government to tackle inflation.

According to the Survey, specific measures taken by the government include releasing onions at reasonable prices from the stock procured under PSF, and utilization of pulses from buffer for strategic market interventions, among others.