Economic Survey 2019: India needs to up energy consumption by 2.5x to enter upper-middle income group

The Economic Survey 2018-19, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 4 said that for India to enter the upper-middle-class income group, it will have to increase its energy consumption by at least 2.5 times to increase its real per-capita gross domestic product by $5,000.

“Additionally, if India has to reach the HDI level of 0.8, it has to increase its per capita energy consumption by 4 times,” Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian's maiden Survey said.

The Survey notes that this would require an increase in resources and though India accounts for around 18 percent of the world’s population, it uses only around 6 percent of the world’s primary energy.

Referring to the close link between energy consumption and various social indicators, the Economic Survey noted, “Energy is the mainstay of the development process of any economy. The priority for the government is ensuring access to sustainable and clean energy sources.”

India’s economic future and prosperity are dependent on her ability to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable energy to all her citizen, the Survey concluded.

The Survey stated that energy efficiency as a strategy can lead to a win-win situation through better utilization of energy resources.

“Future policy direction should orient itself to enhanced energy efficiency programmes in different sectors of the economy as well as technological solutions to better utilize the natural resource endowments of the country for greater prosperity."

According to the Survey, energy efficiency program resulted in total cost savings of about Rs 53,000 crore in 2017-18 and a reduction of 108.28 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

"The contribution is largely from three major programs – Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT), UJALA and Standards & Labelling Programme," the Survey said.