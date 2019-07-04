Economic Survey 2019: India Inc prefers to raise money via private placements than capital markets

In 2018-19, India Inc. preferred to raise money via private placements as compared to capital market instruments such as IPOs, Rights Issue and Public Issue (debt), as per the Economic Survey data.

According to the survey, the total public issue declined by 50 percent to Rs Rs 54,915 crore during 2018-19, against Rs 1.10 lakh crore in 2017-18.

During FY19, Indian corporates raised around Rs 2.17 lakh crore from 416 equity issues versus 460 issues in FY18 which raised about Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Of the 416 issues, 12 were qualified institutional placement (QIP) allotments and 404 were preferential allotments, which raised Rs 7,469 crore and Rs 2.10 lakh crore respectively, during FY19, compared to 53 QIP allotments and 407 preferential allotments, that raised Rs 67,238 crore and Rs 59,473 crore respectively, during 2017-18.

Furthermore, the resource mobilization through the issuance of corporate bonds private placement stood at Rs 5.79 lakh crore in FY19 compared to Rs 5.99 lakh crore in 2017-18.

FY19 witnessed a significant decrease in resource mobilization through public issue and rights issue of equity compared to the previous year, Economic Survey data revealed.

During 2018-19, 123 companies mobilized Rs 16,087 crore through public equity issuance, compared to 202 companies that mobilized Rs 83,696 crore in the previous year, indicating a decrease of 81 percent over the period.

Additionaly, there were 21 rights issues which raised Rs 2,149 crore in FY19, compared to 21 rights issues which raised a whopping Rs 21,400 crore in 2017-18.

Resource mobilization through the issuance of debt public issue rose quite significantly during 2018-19 as compared to the previous year, Economic Survey data revealed.

There were 25 debt public issues which raised Rs 36,679 crore in 2018-19, compared to eight issues which raised Rs 5,173 crore in 2017-18.

Overall, total public issue declined by 50 percent from Rs 1,10,269 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 54,915 crore in 2018-19, the survey showed.