Economic Survey 2019 Highlights: Economy poised for take-off, says CEA
Live updates of the Economic Survey release. It has predicated 7 percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions
Forex reserves pegged at $412.9 billion for the 2018-19 fiscal
Fiscal deficit at 5.8% in FY19 vs 6.4% in FY18
7% GDP growth predicted in FY20
Govt tables economic survey
Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today
CEA K Subramanian quotes from Upanishads to John Maynard Keynes to buttress arguments; seeks to appeal to religio-moral conscience of tax dodgers, arguing that the repayment of debt in one’s own life is prescribed as necessary by scriptures across religions. Read more.
Economic Survey | Proposed citizen's data framework is about public welfare, private profit and puts India at risk
If you do not like the concept of Aadhaar because of data privacy concerns, hold your breath. Aadhaar is just the beginning if the proposals in the Economic Survey are implemented.
Decline in banks' bad loans to help push capex cycle
The improvement in the asset quality of banks over the last financial year is expected to help bring the capex cycle back on track, but concerns remain on sluggish credit growth.
“There are signs of continuing resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector as reflected in decline in NPA to gross advances ratio as on December 2018, which should push the capex cycle,” pointed out the Economic Survey released on July 4.
Need to finally begin to get serious about legal reforms for businesses: Sanjeev Sanyal
Bringing down cost of capital is good for increasing savings rate: Sanjeev Sanyal
Many measures needed to get the investment cycle going: Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal to CNBC-TV18
Startups face greater uncertainty than brick-and-mortar firms
At a time when the government is making its stance against any ill practices followed by the foreign funded e-tailers loud and clear, the Economic Survey has gone ahead to stress that there cannot be growth until an ecosystem supports innovation, adding that startups face greater uncertainty than the brick and mortar firms.
Deregulating labour law restrictions in states will create more jobs
The Economic Survey 2019 stated that deregulating labour law restrictions can create significantly more jobs, as seen after the recent changes in Rajasthan.
No major labour reforms were initiated by the states from 2007 to 2014. In 2014, Rajasthan was the first state to introduce labour reforms in Factories Act, the Industrial Disputes Act, the Apprenticeship Act and the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act. Thereafter, many States followed Rajasthan.
Economic Survey 2019: CEA KV Subramanian’s press conference has concluded.
Investment as a percentage of GDP has to be more than 30 percentage. We need to invest at close to 35 percentage going forward, in order to sustain the virtuous cycle triggered by investment: CEA KV Subramanian
We will be sticking to the fiscal path which has been laid out; if private investment has to increase, it cannot be allowed to be crowded out by public investment - CEA KV Subramanian
Let private investment increase, this will make firms more productive, bringing jobs and increasing exports, making firms able to compete in international markets; this will increase demand and further investment: CEA KV Subramanian
Economic Survey 2019 makes a strong case for a higher retirement age
Since an increase in the retirement age is perhaps inevitable, the Survey has recommended that the change should be signalled at least 10 years before the anticipated shift.
CEA KV Subramanian has concluded his presentation.
We have grown well. But, we need to shift gears: CEA
Labour reforms undertaken by Rajasthan provide evidence for the potential of labour deregulation in allowing higher growth: CEA KV Subramanian
Charging infrastructure, not incentives, key to EV growth
The survey has quoted studies showing that more than incentives offered to manufacturers and users, good charging infrastructure is key to mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). That is because the driving range of batteries in an electric vehicle is lower, compared to those which run on fossil fuel.
Firms that grow large overtime are significant contributors to employment and value. We need more focus on these firms to reap economies of scale, rather than on those firms that remain slow despite their age: CEA KV Subramanian
‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’ has led to improvement in sex ratio at birth. We can go from ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ to badlav (change): CEA
CEA KV Subramanian at the Economic Survey 2019 press conference: In the next two decades, we will be able to avail the benefits of demographic change, which will allow us to grow in a sustained manner at 8 percent.
The 2019 economic survey has made two key departures from traditional economic thinking -- economics of equilibrium and economics of silos: CEA KV Subramanian
As the economy started doing better, China started saving and investing more; India needs to learn from this and adopt a virtuous cycle: CEA KV Subramanian
Key takeaway is that investment is a must for increase in growth. Increase in investment raises productivity and exports: CEA KV Subramanian
Favourable demographics is a major plus for economic growth: CEA KV Subramanian