Economic Survey 2019 Highlights: Economy poised for take-off, says CEA

Decline in banks' bad loans to help push capex cycle

The improvement in the asset quality of banks over the last financial year is expected to help bring the capex cycle back on track, but concerns remain on sluggish credit growth.

“There are signs of continuing resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector as reflected in decline in NPA to gross advances ratio as on December 2018, which should push the capex cycle,” pointed out the Economic Survey released on July 4.

Read the full story here