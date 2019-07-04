Economic Survey 2019: Expenditure on social services increased during past five years

The Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights the importance of investing in social infrastructure, especially education and health, as a key priority in the development strategy to achieve inclusive growth.

Trends in Expenditure on Social Services:

Expenditure on Social Services by the Centre and states increased from 7.68 lakh crore in 2014-15 to 13.94 lakh crore in 2018-19 (BE). As a proportion of GDP, the expenditure on social services has registered an increase of more than 1 percentage points during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19 (BE), from 6.2 per cent in 2014-15 to 7.3 per cent in 2018-19 (BE).

The expenditure on education, as percentage of GDP, increased from 2.8 percent to 3 percent between to 2014-15 to 2018-19 (BE). Similarly, expenditure on health increased from 1.2% to 1.5% during the same period as percentage of GDP.

Women Empowerment:

Over time, women's participation in household decision making has improved significantly. As per NFHS-4, participation of currently married women in household decision making has increased from 76.5 percent in 2005-06 to 84 percent in 2015-16 at all-India level.

The financial inclusion of women has also shown a considerable upswing at all-India level. The proportion of women having a bank or saving account that they themselves use has increased from 15.5 percent in 2005-06 to 53 percent in 2015-16. Gender budgeting has been taken up across ministries to ensure gender sensitive formulation of schemes and programmes.

Social Protection Schemes:

Under the PM KISAN 2019 scheme, around 3.10 crore small farmers have received the first tranche of Rs.2000 and 2.10 crore farmers have got the second instalment as of April, 2019.

There are 6.18 lakh beneficiaries of PMJAY under Ayushmaan Bharat and 39.48 lakh e-cards were issued until December 2018.

Around 5.33 lakh villages in 25 States and Union Territories have been declared Open Defecation Free(ODF) under Swachh Bharat Mission. The survey reiterates the country will be open defecation free by October 2, 2019.

Until October 2018, the gross enrollment under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana was 14.27 crore while enrolment under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana was 5.57 crore.

Education:

According to the Economic Survey, as per Educational Statistics at a Glance (ESAG), 2018, the thrust on providing primary education has yielded results across social categories and gender.

Although Gross Enrolment Rate (GER) for girls has exceeded that of boys upto the secondary level, girls’ enrolment rate is lower than that of boys at the higher education level.

The survey recognises transition to higher levels of schooling, high drop-out rates at secondary levels and shortage of teachers as main areas of concern in education.

Health:

The Survey states that Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) declined by 37 points from 167 per lakh live births in 2011-13 to 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16.

The Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) has declined at a faster pace during 2008-16 registering a decline of 6.7 per cent per year as compared to 3.3 per cent compound annual decline observed over 1990-2007.

While Ayushman Bharat has helped reduce Out of Pocket Expenditure on medicines, the survey states that more than 60 percent of patients are still forced to pay for the medicines they receive.

Skilling and Employment:

As per the survey, around 30 per cent of the surveyed STT participants in PMKVY were not looking for employment currently. With an emphasis on better implementation, the survey suggests proper pre-screening of candidates to ensure only eligible candidates are enrolled for the programme.

The survey also suggests introduction of skill vouchers - a financing instrument given to beneficiaries to enable them to sign-up for vocational education courses at any training institute.

Incentivising industry to set up training institutions in PPP mode and involvement of local industry in curriculum development can go a long way in proper skill development, the survey stated.

As per EPFO data, around 8.15 lakh net formal employment was generated in March, 2019.

Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) since 2014, around 1,90,000 km of rural roads has been constructed. MGNREGS has generated 267.96 crore person days of employment during 2018-19. Around 85,000 km of road length was constructed under MGNREGA during 2018-19.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as against a target of completing one crore pucca houses with basic amenities by 31st March, 2019, about 1.54 crore houses were completed.