you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic capital framework report still being finalised: Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The report on economic capital framework (ECF) has not been finalised yet and the expert committee is discussing the contours of the framework, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on May 30.

"They (the expert committee) have three more months from their earlier date. The discussion is still on. The next meeting will be on June 13," he said.

The committee on ECF was set up by the central bank in December, 2018 and was expected to submit its report within 90 days from the date of its first meeting. Garg, Bimal Jalan, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governer Rakesh Mohan, Directors of RBI's central board Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Makand, and RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan are part of the panel.

The panel was formed at a time when the government and the central bank were involved in differences of opinion on the issue of RBI’s surplus transfer to the government.

The controversy over the transfer of surplus reserves started when it was reported that the government was seeking Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI. The government then said that it was only discussing a proposal to fix an appropriate "economic" capital framework for the central bank.

It was reported that the government wanted to reset the current framework, if necessary through recourse to a section never before used in the RBI’s 83-year history, to free up Rs 3.6 lakh crore for transfer to the government.

Meanwhile, the report on regulation of cryptocurrencies is ready to be submitted to the Finance Minister. "Once the approval is done, it will be made public," Garg said.
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Banks #cryptocurrencies #Finance Secretary #Subhash Chandra Garg

