 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Economic activities in India cool off in Jan amid chilling slowdown fears

Bloomberg
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Falling exports and a slack in manufacturing and services drove the weakness in business activity, offsetting improvement in consumption drivers reflected by tax collections and job growth

The RBI, which has raised borrowing costs six times since May to 6.50 percent, is seen increasing interest rates again in its April review.

India’s economic activity cooled off at the start of the year as higher borrowing costs tempered demand at home and abroad, signaling more pain ahead as the global economy slows down.

The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits moved left and was back where it was for six straight months before showing momentum in December. Falling exports and a slack in manufacturing and services drove the weakness in business activity, offsetting improvement in consumption drivers reflected by tax collections and job growth, according to eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg.

Domestic recovery, that has been driving momentum so far, is getting wobbly. The Reserve Bank of India, which has raised borrowing costs six times since May to 6.50 percent, is seen increasing interest rates again in its April review amid inflation topping estimates and further tightening by global central banks.