App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB's Lagarde urges quick EU recovery plan as economy in 'dramatic fall'

Lagarde addressed EU leaders, meeting by videoconference to wrangle over how to engineer a recovery from the deep recession caused by three months of coronavirus lockdowns in most European countries.

Reuters

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde urged European Union leaders on Friday to quickly agree on a recovery package that would pull the economy from a "dramatic fall" or risk a change in sentiment on markets, which were expecting a deal soon.

Lagarde addressed EU leaders, meeting by videoconference to wrangle over how to engineer a recovery from the deep recession caused by three months of coronavirus lockdowns in most European countries.

"(The) EU economy is experiencing a dramatic fall," she told the gathering, according to officials.

Close

"Decisive and effective action by both national governments and European actors has proven its worth: they paved the way for a rebound towards year-end and helped to buy some time. This is reflected in market sentiment, but failure to deliver could lead to a change in that sentiment," she said.

related news

Lagarde reiterated the ECB's forecasts that the euro zone economy would shrink 13 percent in the second quarter from the first, and contract 8.7 percent overall in 2020, before rebounding by 5.2 percent in 2021.

She said the worst impact of the pandemic on labour markets was still to come, and that unemployment, now at 7.3 percent of the workforce, could rise to 10 percent, hitting young people particularly hard.

"It's in our own hands to forge the recovery we want to see," she said.

"The recovery package should be far, fast, flexible and firmly anchored in economic reforms. The faster the package is agreed, the better for the EU economy," she said, according to officials.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Business #Christine Lagarde #coronavirus #Economy #European Central Bank #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'Every action counts', UNHCR says for World Refugee Day

'Every action counts', UNHCR says for World Refugee Day

SEBI again eases compliance norms for brokers

SEBI again eases compliance norms for brokers

Coronavirus impact: PVR to release nine new Hollywood titles as soon as theatres reopen

Coronavirus impact: PVR to release nine new Hollywood titles as soon as theatres reopen

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.