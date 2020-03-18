ECB lends banks $112 billion to ease funding stress

The European Central Bank on March 18 lent euro zone banks $112 billion at two auctions aimed at easing stress in the US dollar funding market, part of the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ECB said it had allotted $75.82 billion in its new 84-day auction, introduced by major central banks last weekend in response to global demand for greenbacks, and $36.27 billion at its regular 7-day tender.