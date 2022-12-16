 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

ECB is doubling down on rate hikes just as a recession bites

Bloomberg Editors
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

Every increase in borrowing costs, including Thursday’s half-point move, advances the fight by Frankfurt officials against rampant inflation — but also risks a higher toll on the economy

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), at a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on December 15, 2022. The ECB slowed the pace of interest-rate hikes while widening efforts to subdue double-digit inflation with a decision to shrink its $5.3 trillion bond portfolio from March. - Bloomberg

The European Central Bank’s warning that aggressive interest-rate hikes are far from over is raising the stakes for the euro region, just as a recession takes hold.

Every increase in borrowing costs, including Thursday’s half-point move, advances the fight by Frankfurt officials against rampant inflation — but also risks a higher toll on the economy. The trade-off means the potential cost of an error is rising with each decision.

With inflation in double digits and projected by officials to stay above their 2 percent goal for years to come, this week’s meeting both rounded off six months of drastic action and set the tone for further forceful monetary tightening.

The accompanying rate hike may have been slower than the prior 75 basis-point steps, but President Christine Lagarde insisted investors shouldn’t read anything into that. More half-point moves are in store, she said, even while acknowledging that a “shallow” economic slump is probably already here.

“This is a very tough message, and the conclusion of course is that the two quarters of mild recession that’s projected by the ECB will have to become a full-fledged recession,” the central bank’s former chief economist, Peter Praet, told Bloomberg Television. “What we are discussing is the possibility of a monetary-policy mistake. That means that the ECB underestimates the weakness of the economy.”

What officials now predict for gross domestic product next year is a paltry 0.5 percent expansion, after a contraction in the current quarter and another in the following three months. The recovery that then takes hold is projected to stay below a pace of 2 percent thereafter.