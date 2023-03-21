Easing wholesale prices to soon bring down retail inflation, finance ministry says

With the wholesale price index easing to a 25-month low in February, the retail inflation seems to come down soon, though the El Niño threats continue to loom, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review.

“With WPI inflation easing, its transmission to CPI inflation is soon expected. As WPI continues to soften with the easing of international commodity prices, input costs will gradually lower. Extreme weather conditions like the possibility of an El Niño year may impact foodgrain production. This implies increased chances of deficient monsoon rainfall and the consequent impact on foodgrain production and inflation,” the February review said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60 percent probability of El Niño conditions this year. The analyses of India-specific episodes of El Niño years since 1956 show that foodgrain production declined 57 percent of those episodes.

Overall, during April 2022 - February 2023, CPI inflation stood at 6.7 percent, well above the RBI’s target range, reflecting the persistence of the inflation challenge. The WPI inflation, however, moderated in February 2023 to a 25-month low of 3.8 percent, driven by a decline in manufactured goods and primary articles.

The finance ministry said that going forward, the inflation trajectory in 2023-24 is likely to be determined by factors such as commodity prices and input costs. “The factor crucial for the domestic inflation outlook is the global outlook of key commodity prices, such as crude oil and base metals which may face upward and downward pressures. On one hand, weakening global demand conditions can lead to declining commodity prices. This is also evident in moderation in the prices of crude oil futures. However, on the other hand, easing Covid-related mobility restrictions in some parts of the world can also exert upward pressure as apparent in the increase in the future prices of base metal for next year,” the report said. Related stories Centre conspired to stall Delhi budget: AAP

Delhi budget's presentation can't be stopped like car by traffic light: Kapil Sibal

Sunil Singhania, Madhu Kela bump up stake in this smallcap engineering company; stock gains The ongoing pass-through of input costs, especially in services, could continue to exert pressures on core inflation. The pass-through of softened input costs will help reduce retail inflation and anchor inflationary expectations, the finance ministry said. Core inflation eased to 6.1 percent in February 2023 from 6.2 percent in January 2023 but has now remained sticky around 6 percent for 12 months. The decrease in core inflation has been mainly driven by transport and communication, recreation and amusement, education and personal care and effects. The analysis of forecasts by various agencies shows that inflation will moderate in FY24 compared to FY23 and is likely to remain in the range of 5-6 percent, with risks evenly balanced, the ministry said in the monthly economic review. CPI inflation eased slightly in February 2023 to 6.4 percent from 6.5 percent in January 2023, with a decline in both food and core inflation. Easing international prices and government measures to infuse additional wheat supplies into the market helped in cooling the prices. The impact is visible in reducing food inflation to 5.9 percent in February 2023 from 6 percent in January 2023. A decrease in food inflation is seen in ‘pulses and products’, ‘oils and fats’, ‘meat and fish’, egg, and spices, whereas cereals inflation has marginally increased while fruits inflation significantly. Inflation in fuel and light also declined.

Meghna Mittal