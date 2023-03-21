 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Easing wholesale prices to soon bring down retail inflation, finance ministry says

Meghna Mittal
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60 percent probability of El-Niño conditions in the current year. The analyses of India-specific episodes of El Niño years since 1956 reveal that food grain production declined in 57 percent of those episodes

(Representative image)

With the wholesale price index easing to a 25-month low in February, the retail inflation seems to come down soon, though the El Niño threats continue to loom, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review.

“With WPI inflation easing, its transmission to CPI inflation is soon expected. As WPI continues to soften with the easing of international commodity prices, input costs will gradually lower. Extreme weather conditions like the possibility of an El Niño year may impact foodgrain production. This implies increased chances of deficient monsoon rainfall and the consequent impact on foodgrain production and inflation,” the February review said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60 percent probability of El Niño conditions this year. The analyses of India-specific episodes of El Niño years since 1956 show that foodgrain production declined 57 percent of those episodes.

Overall, during April 2022 - February 2023, CPI inflation stood at 6.7 percent, well above the RBI’s target range, reflecting the persistence of the inflation challenge. The WPI inflation, however, moderated in February 2023 to a 25-month low of 3.8 percent, driven by a decline in manufactured goods and primary articles.