Easing of access norms for FPI investment - nearly there

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) Regulations, 2014 has considerably eased entry norms for foreign investors to access growing Indian capital markets.

The number of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and sub-accounts as of March 2014 were 1,710 and 6,344, respectively. The number of FPIs as of date stood at 9,216, including 4,213 converted FPIs, an increase of nearly 125 percent over a four-year period. The amount of investment in Indian securities as at 31 March 2014 was Rs 848,493 crore, which has since increased to Rs 1,238,413 crore till September 2018, an increase of 46 percent in four years, according to a compilation from NSDL data.

With India becoming an attractive investment destination and with the objective to bring in more FPIs into the country, SEBI had released a consultation paper on June 28, 2017, seeking comments from the public, on easing access norms for investment by FPIs in the Indian securities market.



SEBI approval not needed for a change of local custodians/ Designated Depository Participants (DDP), and new custodian / DDP can rely on the due diligence done by the erstwhile custodian / DDP



Continuation of registration as an FPI will not require declaration and undertaking if there is no change in the declarations/undertakings given earlier.





Permitting FPIs operating under the Multiple Investment Managers (MIM) structure to appoint multiple custodians. However, the investments will be clubbed for the purpose of monitoring investment cap in Indian securities.



No prior approval from SEBI will be required for Free of Cost (FOC) transfer of assets from one fund manager to another in case of FPI under MIM structure.



Simplification of the process for the addition of share class. Going forward, prior approval of DDP shall be required only for the addition of share classes where the segregated portfolio is maintained. However, no prior approval is required for addition of shares class if a common portfolio is maintained and broad-based criteria are fulfilled at the portfolio level. For deletion of share classes of the segregated portfolio, an intimation to DDP shall be required. The newly added class of shares should attain broad based status within 180 days from the date of approval issued by DDP.



Simplification of broad-based criteria in case FPI has banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance/reinsurance companies, pension funds (exchange-traded funds were in the recommendation but not in the legislation) as its institutional investor.



Certain fit and proper criteria not to be applicable to FPI Category I and II



Equity shares held by FPI are free from all encumbrances. However, lien/encumbrances may be required for regulatory reasons. Such encumbrances created to meet statutory and regulatory requirements, will not be considered as encumbrances for this purpose.





Expansion of eligible jurisdiction for grant of FPI registration as Category



India-dedicated funds shall be given 90 days to achieve broad based status. Other broad-based funds to be given time in case of the exit of investors from the fund.



Permitting appropriately regulated private bank/ merchant bank/broker-dealers and swap dealers to register as FPI and to invest on their behalf and on behalf of their clients and those in overseas direct investment (ODI) category.



After considering the comments received, SEBI at its board meeting on December 28, 2017, approved most changes for which clarifications were issued vide a circular dated February 15, 2018, on 'Easing of Access Norms for investments by FPIs and SEBI (FPI)(Amendment) Regulations 2018. The new norms that would save time for registration include:Some of the norms that would allow smoother operations of entities registered as an FPI are:Expansion of Categories of Investors to register as FPIs:

In addition to proprietary investments, private banks/merchant banks that are appropriately regulated are allowed to invest on behalf of clients, provided a declaration is furnished that detail of beneficial owners (BOs) is available and will be provided to regulators if asked for. For proprietary investments, private bank/merchant bank will need to take separate FPI license.

Subsequently, it was further clarified by the SEBI, vide circular dated March 13, 2018, that the private banks/merchant banks/ broker-dealers/swap dealers investing on behalf of clients, should have a separate collective investment vehicle for investing in Indian securities for clients’ investments as also for ODI investors.

Post the clarification it appears that in case of such class of FPIs, three registrations may be required – (1) for proprietary investment, (2) collective investment vehicle for its clients, and (3) collective investment vehicle for its ODI investors.

While collective investment vehicle should be a separate legal structure, however, it being part of the entity also can be a view.

Why is a separate registration is required for investments by these entities when not applicable to other eligible class of investors? If these investments are part of the same entity structure but have a separate registration, how would tax computations be done? How would investment limits apply for three separate registrations and would they be clubbed, etc?

SEBI has implemented nearly all proposals of the consultative paper, which should definitely help ease access norms for investment by FPIs. Few clarifications would help a new class of investors to register as FPI.

Considering the Khan Committee Report of September 2018, FPIs could expect relaxation in relation to KYC and beneficial ownership requirements in relation to the SEBI circular dated April 10, 2018, which would further ease access norms for investment by FPIs.

Kamdin is Partner Deloitte India and Khuthia is Deputy Manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells