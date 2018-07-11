App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 07:46 AM IST

Ease of doing business: Prithviraj Chavan questions Maharashtra's low rank

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Chavan said the state rankings of ease of doing business were released earlier in the day, and Maharashtra does not rank in the first ten states.



Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed concern that the state ranks 13th in the country in the ease of doing business survey by the World Bank and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Chavan said the state rankings of ease of doing business were released earlier in the day, and Maharashtra does not rank in the first ten states.

"I was surprised and called up Delhi to check whether there was any mistake. I was told Maharashtra ranks 13th. Andhra Pradesh leads the list, followed by Telangana," he said.

"It is a cause for concern that the state is falling behind in terms of investment and employment generation. I request the state government to make a statement on this," the Congress leader said. PTI MR KRK KRK .
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:40 am

