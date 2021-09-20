MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Ease of doing business helped create more startups: Piyush Goyal

For promoting startups, the government is creating future global leaders and wants to become the innovation hub of the world, he said during an interaction with the industry representatives in Bengaluru.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Simplification, facilitation and ease of doing business has helped India create more startups, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

For promoting startups, the government is creating future global leaders and wants to become the innovation hub of the world, he said during an interaction with the industry representatives in Bengaluru.

"India has been able to create the third largest startup ecosystem in the world since its launch.This has been possible by the government's focus on reforms like simplification, facilitation and ease of doing business," he said.

He called upon the industries to be self-sufficient in the area of semiconductors. Goyal also suggested the participants to formulate a draft road map for the development of startups.
PTI
Tags: #Ease of Doing #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal #startups
first published: Sep 20, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.