EAM Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Kenya aims to reaffirm India's commitment to Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar [Image: Reuters]

Currently in Kuwait, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Kenya on June 12-14.

The visit to one of India's traditional allies in East Africa is set to be the first of a series of bilateral engagements to strengthen partnerships with African nations, many of whom have increasingly moved towards China, sources say.

Jaishankar and his Kenyan counterpart will co-chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission that will review all aspects of bilateral ties.

He is also set to hold separate meetings with other ministers of the Kenyan Cabinet on sectoral issues.

The visit also comes ahead of the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which takes place later this year. The third edition of the Summit had taken place in 2015 and was attended by as many as 41 African leaders.

India has continued to grow closer to Africa over the past few years.

This has extended to the private sector as well, whereby the 15th Confederation of Indian Industry-EXIM Digital Conclave on India-Africa partnership was held in 2020.

However, bilateral ties have been further strengthened in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment speaks

While India had investments worth $54 billion as of 2019 across the African continent, it's dwarfed by China's $345 billion infusion in Africa since 2003, according to data from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In Kenya, the figure stands at $9.9 billion, much of which has gone towards oil exploration, mining, and infrastructure projects.

Kenya has also taken large loans from China in the past 15-years, which have now ballooned to become more than 72 percent of the country's sovereign public debt.

Meanwhile, India has completed 194 developmental projects in 37 African countries at a cost of $11.6 billion and is currently working to complete 77 additional ones in 29 countries.

But experts believe this isn't enough to dislodge Beijing.

Since 2013, China has aggressively stepped up its outreach, which focuses on providing long term loans to African nations for crucial infrastructure projects.

According to the China Africa Research Initiative at the John Hopkins University, African governments and their state-owned enterprises have dished out upwards of $148 billion worth of loans till 2018.

More than a thousand separate loans have been given by Chinese government, banks, and contractors. Upwards of $2.7 billion was also funnelled by way of overseas foreign direct investment (FDI) to the continent from China till 2019.

Post-COVID relations

With Made in India vaccines having reached nearly three dozen African nations through a variety of channels, New Delhi has been able to overtake China in terms of influence on the continent.

In a region where Beijing has consistently expanded its presence through investments and trade, the latest turn of events has turned the tide in favour of India, believe diplomats.

"We have been able to gain the trust of African partners and project our capabilities across the continent in a way that has been missing for years now. Unlike solidarity at international summits, the goodwill being generated now will stick around for a long time," a senior official in charge of the 'Vaccine Maitri' goodwill programme being run by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), predicted.

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, India has provided medical supplies such as hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, and other relevant drugs to a total of 150 nations on grant, many of whom are African countries.

Jaishankar will also be meeting members of the 90,000 strong thriving Indian community in Kenya. "India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties," the MEA earlier said.