EAM Jaishankar meets Singapore's deputy PM, defence minister, discusses bilateral ties & global developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met two key leaders of Singapore, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, here and exchanged views on the global economic and political situation, and discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties and take it to the next level. Jaishankar made a halt in Singapore en route to Indonesia to participate in the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali.

"Glad to meet DPM and Finance Minister@LawrenceWongST in Singapore. A good discussion on taking our bilateral partnership to the next level. Also exchanged views on the global political and economic situation, Jaishankar said in a tweet. India & Singapore are close & long-standing friends, with a substantive relationship across many fields. So it was good to catch up with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar this morning to discuss areas for bilateral cooperation & broader geopolitical developments, Wong said in a tweet after his meeting with Jaishankar.

Besides Wong, Jaishankar also met Singapore's defence minister Ng Eng Hen. "Thank Singapore Defense Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen for hosting me this afternoon. Enjoyed our conversation. Always benefit from his insights and perspectives," Jaishankar tweeted.

India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues. Defence relations are particularly strong.

Economic and technological ties are extensive and growing. Singapore is India's 6th largest trade partner (2020-21) with a share of 3.2 per cent of India's overall trade.

In 2021-22 (April September 2021) bilateral trade stood at USD 14.2 billion. The G20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies.

Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet. The Ministry of External Affairs said Jaishankar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states on the sidelines of the 2-day meeting of foreign ministers.

The foreign ministers of China, Russia and the US are expected to be present in Bali.