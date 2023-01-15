 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar likely to visit Sri Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

Jan 15, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

The crisis-hit island nation is trying to secure a much-needed USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File image: Reuters)

Sri Lanka will hold debt restructuring talks with India when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to visit Colombo this week, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, as the cash-strapped country looks to carve a path out of its worst financial crisis.

The crisis-hit island nation, which is trying to secure a much-needed USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to get financial assurances from its major creditors  China, Japan and India which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package.

The IMF bailout has been put on a halt as Sri Lanka pursues talks with creditors to meet the global lenders condition for the facility.

Addressing trade unionists here on Saturday, President Wickremesinghe said his government has concluded debt restructuring talks with Japan and will hold such meetings with India this month.

Wickremesinghe, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the debt restructuring talks with China's Exim bank were held recently and further dialogue is in progress.

On January 19, the Indian foreign minister is expected to visit and we will continue to have debt restructuring talks with India, Wickremesinghe said.