App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eager to offer Indian customers online, in-store experience: Apple on easing of FDI norms

The comments come after the government on Wednesday eased the FDI norms for single-brand retail, offering more flexibility on local sourcing norms. It also did away a provision that required companies to mandatorily set up a brick-and-mortar store before getting into online retail trading.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US tech titan Apple on Thursday said it is keen on offering online and in-store experiences to Indian users at par with its global standards and aims to open its maiden retail store in India.

The comments come after the government on Wednesday eased the FDI norms for single-brand retail, offering more flexibility on local sourcing norms. It also did away a provision that required companies to mandatorily set up a brick-and-mortar store before getting into online retail trading.

Welcoming the move, Apple in an e-mail statement said it looks forward to "one day welcoming customers to India's first Apple retail store". Apple, which competes with companies such as OnePlus and Samsung in the premium smartphone category, did not specify the timeline for its plans.

Close

"We love our customers in India and we're eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy... It will take us some time to get our plans underway and we'll have more to announce at a future date," the statement added.

related news

Sources privy to the development told PTI that the iPhone maker, in all probability, will start selling its devices to Indian users through its own online stores first, and subsequently follow it up with brick-and-mortar stores, a format similar to its global operations.

Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has said the relaxation in FDI norms for single-brand retail trade is expected to raise the domestic mobile handset retailing market to global standards as it paves the way for brands like Apple, OnePlus and Oppo to set up their directly-owned stores in the country.

Currently, Apple and some other firms sell in the Indian market through franchise-owned retail stores, apart from the e-commerce channels like Flipkart and Amazon. Apple is reportedly looking at Mumbai to set up its first offline retail store in India. Apple stores are thronged by tech enthusiasts for the experience they offer and the knowledge of its staff.

Recently, Apple had said the Indian market "bounced back" in the June quarter as the company logged strong double-digit growth in the country. Apple, which announced its third-quarter numbers in July, clocked 1 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue at USD 53.8 billion for the quarter ended June. International sales accounted for 59 per cent of the quarter's topline. The company, however, does not give out country-specific numbers.

The Indian government on Wednesday said online sales will lead to creation of jobs in logistics, digital payments, customer care, training and product skilling.

Speaking after a meeting on the Union Cabinet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said the entities would now be able to serve global markets and India will become a global sourcing hub.

Some models of iPhones are made in India by Apple's contract manufacturing partner Wistron Corp.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.