you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 02, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-way bill: Day two of rollout continues to remain glitch free

The GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill when moving goods between states was implemented from yesterday to check rampant tax evasion and boost revenues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The second attempt towards the mandatory implementation of inter-state e-way or electronic waybill from April 1 remained smooth and glitch-free, a senior finance ministry official said today.

“It has been a successful rollout. Till now no glitch has been found,” revenue and finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said today.

E-way bill system under Goods and Services Tax (GST) promises to enable faster goods movement through a seamless portal-driven payment system without lorries having to wait at state borders.

Technical glitches had aborted e-way bill’s full-fledged launch on February 1. Its introduction will enable tax authorities to track the inter-state and intra-state movement of goods, thus preventing any possible tax evasion.

On April 2, 2.89 lakh bills (till 2 pm) were generated on the portal, while 2.59 lakh bills were generated on the day of rollout - April 1.

The number of bills generated today will only increase as the evening is the peak time, GST Network's Chairman AB Pandey said.

A total of 11.18 lakh taxpayers have registered on the e-way bill portal till date.

The government will watch out the implementation of the system for a week, after which intra-state rollout will also be allowed in a phased manner.

A central helpdesk of GST has made arrangements with 100 agents exclusively dedicated to answering queries related to e-way bills.

