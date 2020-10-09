E-invoicing major GST reform for ease of doing business: Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

The e-invoicing implementation is very encouraging and is getting progressively robust, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said after reviewing the implementation process at a meeting on October 9.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter of the ease of doing business and paying taxes in India. From the first to the seventh day Invoice Reference Number (IRN) generation has grown by 163 percent and has touched the count of 13.69 lakh IRNs on the seventh day, i.e., on 7th October," the secretary said in a statement.

The meeting chaired by Pandey and was attended by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) officials including board members and senior officials of National Informatics Centre (NIC) and GST Network (GSTN).

As per Pandey, it is a great step forward as e-invoicing has many advantages both for the business and the tax administration.

"Buyers and sellers will be able to have real time information of the invoices. It replaces the physical invoice and will soon replace the existing e-way Bill system and taxpayers will not have to generate separate e-way bills."

The e-invoicing system can also eventually dispense with the present system of filing GST returns for small businesses and MSMEs because e-invoice will pre-populate their returns.

"The returns will be automatically generated for all supplies for which e-invoice have been issued,” Pandey said.

“As e-invoicing is an exceedingly progressive system, we expect that it will also have other major advantages of improving the payment cycle for the industry and give a boost to invoice based lending to MSMEs,” he added.

E-invoicing is currently mandated for the businesses having annual turnover more than Rs 500 crore. By January 1 2021, it will be available to taxpayers having a turnover more than Rs. 100 crore a year. It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from 1st April 2021.

According to statistics available with GSTN and NIC, within seven days of the introduction of e-invoicing more than 69.5 lakh IRNs were generated by some 71 thousand users. On the first day of the e-invoicing system, more than 8.40 lakh IRNs were generated by 8,453 users while on October 7, about 13.69 lakh IRNs were generated by 14,100 users.

The e-invoicing system implementation was supposed to be implemented from April 1. However it was postponed to October 1 due to Covid-19 pandemic and keeping in view the hardships faced by the taxpayers due to lockdown.

"In order to make the system gradually adjust to the e- invoicing system, it was prescribed that the taxpayers having aggregate turnover of Rs. 500 crore and above only would be required to issue e-invoice from 1st October 2020," the statement said.