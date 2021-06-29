Dvara E-Dairy partners with IFFCO Tokio General Insurance for AI-led tag for cattle insurance

Dvara E-Dairy Solutions, a portfolio company of Dvara Holdings has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) led digital tag 'Surabhi e-Tag' to identify cattle based on muzzle identity.

This will be used for cattle insurance products offered in partnership with IFFCO Tokio General Insurance.

Under this initiative, muzzle images of the cattle are collected through the Surabhi mobile application and stored in hi-resolution images as a unique digital identity.

In a statement, the company said that one of the biggest issues faced by cattle insurance companies is the accurate identification of cattle and the processing time involved.

The artificial intelligence-driven mobile application of Dvara E-Dairy captures muzzle images with the mobile phone, compares the cattle's unique digital identity stored in a secured cloud server and retrieves the results in less than 60 seconds.

Subrata Mondal, EVP – Underwriting, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, said that the company was exploring a reliable cattle identity process that can be stored digitally and can be accessed anytime.

Conventional methods like polyurethane ear tags (PU ear tags) can be easily tampered with and are prone to duplication and fraud.

Also, Injectable Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are considered expensive and require specialized skills. On the other hand, muzzle printing or nose printing is a unique identifier because it perceives patchy traits on the muzzle of cattle, just like human fingerprints.

According to the grooves, valleys, and beads structures, cattle muzzle prints have discriminative features, making them unique.