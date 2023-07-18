Due diligence for NMDC Steel privatisation to begin soon: Official

the government holds a 60.79 per cent stake in NMDC Steel

The process of due diligence of NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) is going to commence shortly as the finance ministry has started finalising the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) and request for proposal (RFP) for the strategic sale of the steel PSU, a senior government official said.

During the due diligence for the strategic sale of a PSU, the investors thoroughly check the financials of the potential financial decision. They evaluate the company’s market, customers, and competitors and assess and analyse its current business plan.

The government holds a 60.79 percent stake in NSL, which is the steel manufacturing facility of India's largest iron ore producer NMDC located in Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

NSL is up for privatisation with the government looking to sell 50.79 percent of its shareholding, along with management control.

“Now due diligence will begin for NMDC Steel's strategic sale. After SPA and RFP are finalised, alternative mechanism approval will be needed on these separately. Financial bids will be invited and then shortlisted,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in 2020 had approved the demerger of the Nagarnar steel manufacturing unit from NMDC to NMDC Steel and the strategic sale of the resulting entity. NMDC Steel was listed in February earlier this year.

After the financial bids for NMDC Steel are shortlisted, the government will send the names for security clearance to the ministry of home affairs and to the external affairs ministry in case of a foreign bidder.

The preliminary bids or expressions of interest (EoI) for NMDC Steel were invited on December 1, 2022, for which multiple bids were received.

The government is likely to get Rs 11,000 crore from the strategic sale of NMDC Steel. It will be the second strategic sale in the steel sector after Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd last year.

Steel is a non-strategic sector according to the government’s public sector enterprise (PSE) policy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that there will be 1-4 PSUs in the four strategic sectors, while those in other segments would eventually be privatised. According to the PSE Policy, the four strategic sectors include - atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunication; Power, Petroleum, Coal and other minerals; and Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.