Dry ATMs? 5 ways to deal with a cash crunch

Cash crunch has gripped India once gain as several states across India and people are spotted standing in long queues again as they did during demonetisation.

To beat the sudden shortage of cash across the country, here are five ways that will help you deal with the current situation:

> Net banking, digital wallets

Online banking and digital wallets such as Paytm may come at rescue during the present cash crunch situation as they will allow you to purchase necessary items as well as transfer money.

Users can use these wallets for buy groceries, pay utilities bill, recharge mobile numbers and dish connections as well as book movie tickets and take care of taxi fares.

> Debit/credit cards

Debit and credit cards can be used to pay bills at restaurants and malls. They can swipe their cards wherever possible so that they reduce their cash use.

Using credit cards will also fetch customers the bonus points, however, a user must keep in mind their budget while using a credit card as they will have to pay the bill later.

“Sometimes people use credit cards just to accumulate the bonus points and they could end up spending more than usual. Since money spend on debit cards go straight out of your bank account as soon as people swipe it, the spending is controlled”, Steven Fernandes, a Mumbai-based certified financial planner told Mint.

> Unified Payments Interface (UPI)

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a simplified platform where users can make instantaneous and direct bank account to account payment tranfers using a smart phone.

This reduces the customers' work to enter their net banking credentials everytime they choose to make a payment.

Once can just download a bank’s mobile phone app (check if your bank allows UPI payment facility) or download BHIM app that will allow you to makre payments and transfer funds.

> Manual withdrawal

One can withdraw cash from the banks directly either by filing the cash withdrawal form or by writing a cheques addressing to the self. While the method may seem very old school, in times of severe cash crunch it may help one to access the cash lying in their bank accounts.

Cheques can also be used to make payments to staffs, considering a large number of people now have a bank account.

> Reserve cash at home

It is advisable to keep some cash at home for emergency situations as it may come handy in times such as these when the ATMs around you dry up.

While saving money in banks may fetch you some interest, keeping some cash at home will keep you prepared for emergency situations when cash may not be available easily.