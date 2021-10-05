DPIIT launches Industrial Park Rating System 2.0

Representational Image.

The government has launched a new upgraded version of the Industrial Park Rating System that ranks industrial land banks across the country.

The IPRS 2.0 portal maps in detail 449 industrial parks and special economic zones in the country, and rates them based on some key parameters such as external infrastructure, internal infrastructure, business support services and environment and safety.

It aims to enable informed decision making for various stakeholders such as policymakers, investors and financing institutions for the development of strategies for future industrialisation, and to improve industrial infrastructure. It also aims to support the ease of doing business reform agenda of providing transparent information, enable states to showcase their strengths and promote investment in the state industrial ecosystem and identify gaps for interventions.

"Forty percent of the weightage has been given to the industries operating in the park since they ree the most important stakeholder in the exercise," new DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said.

To optimise resource utilisation and enhance the efficiency of the manufacturing sector, DPIIT had also launched the India Industrial Land Bank, earlier known as Industrial Information System (IIS), a GIS-enabled database of industrial areas and clusters across the country in May 2017. This has led to 4,420 parks d industrial zones being mapped till now which cover about 5.6 lakh hectares of land.



Industrial parks are rated on a questionnaire of 45 questions and the park developers are requested to submit their responses on each question based on the availability of the amenities in respective industrial parks. A steering committee has been constituted at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to guide the initiative. The committee comprises members from relevant government departments and agencies, former senior government officers, think tanks, research institutes and industry associations. IPRS pilot was launched in November 2018 with support from ADB. It was conceptualised with an aim to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development for enabling industrialisation across the country.

The portal serves as a one-stop solution to the free and easy accessibility of all industrial information including availability of raw material – agriculture, horticulture, minerals, natural resources, distance from key logistic nodes, layers of terrain and urban infrastructure.