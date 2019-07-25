Double whammy for consumer durables as both demand, bank credit dry up

Loan disbursement towards consumer durables has dipped close to 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,300 crore as on May 24, 2019. Industry sources pointed out that banks have slowed down disbursements for purchase of white goods which in turn has led consumers to defer purchases.

Consumer durables include products such as televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Since most of these goods are priced upwards of Rs 10,000, customers take loans for this category of products.

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) operate in this segment by offering loans at cheap or zero interest. Hence, customers prefer these short-term loans overpayment by credit cards.

The liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector has led to these entities taking a cautious approach towards lending. Sources said lending activities of NBFCs in the consumer durables space has slowed down by 10 -12 percent over the last year.

Among the financial institutions, NBFCs are reeling under a liquidity crisis and have also not been able to raise funds because of a cautious approach of investors like mutual funds. This, in turn, has impacted their disbursal.

“There is a clear drop in the number of NBFCs and their staff in the showrooms. While consumers are eager to purchase high-end large-screen televisions and side-by-side refrigerators, not too many financing options are available,” said the Mumbai-head of a large electronics retailer.

On May 25, 2019, outstanding consumer durables loans stood at Rs 20,100 crore. This dropped to Rs 6,100 crore just a year later. Weakening economic sentiments have also led to slower purchases by the customers.

However, white goods players are expecting that there will be a pickup in sales from September onwards. September to December is the period of festivals with Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Navratri, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. Almost 40 percent of the annual sales for consumer durables firms.

However, the impact of the drop in lending activity will also reflect in the sales numbers of the appliance makers. About 55-60 percent of products are sold through a financing programme.