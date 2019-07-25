App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Double whammy for consumer durables as both demand, bank credit dry up

Customers are unable to buy high-end products without requisite financing

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Loan disbursement towards consumer durables has dipped close to 70 percent year-on-year (YoY)  to Rs 6,300 crore as on May 24, 2019. Industry sources pointed out that banks have slowed down disbursements for purchase of white goods which in turn has led consumers to defer purchases.

Consumer durables include products such as televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines. Since most of these goods are priced upwards of Rs 10,000, customers take loans for this category of products.

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) operate in this segment by offering loans at cheap or zero interest. Hence, customers prefer these short-term loans overpayment by credit cards.

Close

The liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector has led to these entities taking a cautious approach towards lending. Sources said lending activities of NBFCs in the consumer durables space has slowed down by 10 -12 percent over the last year.

related news

CD_loan

Among the financial institutions, NBFCs are reeling under a liquidity crisis and have also not been able to raise funds because of a cautious approach of investors like mutual funds. This, in turn, has impacted their disbursal.

“There is a clear drop in the number of NBFCs and their staff in the showrooms. While consumers are eager to purchase high-end large-screen televisions and side-by-side refrigerators, not too many financing options are available,” said the Mumbai-head of a large electronics retailer.

On May 25, 2019, outstanding consumer durables loans stood at Rs 20,100 crore. This dropped to Rs 6,100 crore just a year later. Weakening economic sentiments have also led to slower purchases by the customers.

However, white goods players are expecting that there will be a pickup in sales from September onwards. September to December is the period of festivals with Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Navratri, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. Almost 40 percent of the annual sales for consumer durables firms.

However, the impact of the drop in lending activity will also reflect in the sales numbers of the appliance makers. About 55-60 percent of products are sold through a financing programme.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.