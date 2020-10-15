Donald Trump: Would go higher than $1.8 trillion on coronavirus stimulus deal

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said there was a chance of getting a COVID-19 stimulus package passed before the November 3 presidential elections, though hopes for a deal have dimmed.
Reuters
US President Donald Trump said on October 15 he would agree to go higher than the $1.8 trillion that the White House has offered in coronavirus stimulus funding to strike a deal with House Democrats, who are seeking $2.2 trillion.
In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said there was a chance of getting a COVID-19 stimulus package passed before the November 3 presidential elections, though hopes for a deal have dimmed.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 08:20 pm