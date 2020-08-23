172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|donald-trump-says-us-could-decouple-and-not-do-business-with-china-5743541.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump says US could 'decouple' and not do business with China

US President Donald Trump entered into a high-stakes trade war with China before reaching a partial Phase 1 trade deal in January. However, he has since shut the door on Phase 2 negotiations citing Beijing's handling of the pandemic.

Reuters

United States President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview airing on August 23, raised the possibility of decoupling the US economy from China, a major purchaser of American goods.

In a video excerpt, Trump initially told interviewer Steve Hilton "we don't have to" do business with China, and then later said about decoupling: "Well it's something that if they don't treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that."

Trump entered into a high-stakes trade war with China before reaching a partial Phase 1 trade deal in January. Trump has since shut the door on Phase 2 negotiations, saying he was unhappy with Beijing's handling of the pandemic.

In June US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a decoupling of the US and Chinese economies will result if American companies are not allowed to compete on a fair and level basis in China's economy.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 09:51 am

tags #China #Donald Trump #Economy #trade #United States #World News

