Domestic remittances revive, but reverse direction from rural to urban

Domestic remittances in India are seeing a reversal in trend, with money moving from the rural to the urban areas, amid the nationwide lockdown. A revival of domestic remittances has been seen in the first two weeks of May, after a massive fall in March and April, The Economic Times reported.

The report noted that in March and April, key players in the fintech space like Fino Payment Bank, Spice Digital, Eko Financial Services and PayPoint reported a nearly 90 percent collapse in business activity. However, these companies have reported a 35 percent to 50 percent revival in business in the first two weeks of this month, but with an important change. The flow of domestic remittance in the past two weeks, they said, have shifted from rural to urban.

Usually, migrants in cities send back money to their families and rural areas would be at the receiving end of remittances. However, with the economic activity in India having hit the rock amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, it seems like the rural areas are now sending help to migrants stranded across cities.

Even as this is the case, the reverse remittances have contributed to a recovery in business for these fintech service providers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

As per the report, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are the main origin points for a major portion of remittances, while the key receiving states being Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, collectively referred to as the BIMARU belt.