you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic cooking gas price hiked effective from June 1

The hike will not impact beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With restrictions as a part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic set to be revoked in a phased manner, domestic cooking gas price for June has been raised.

This comes at a time when a large number of businesses are expected to resume work in the coming weeks.

The price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 11.50 for an Indane gas cylinder. This is effective from June 1.

Prices of LPG cylinders are revised by fuel retailers on the first day of every month depending mainly on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and the Indian rupee.

“The Retail Selling Price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from Rs 744 to Rs. 581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with drop in international prices,” The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) said in a statement.

“For the month of June, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to increase in the prices in international market, the RSP of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by Rs 11.50 per cylinder,” the statement added.

However, the state-owned oil and gas company has said that this hike will not impact beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala (PMUY) as they are covered by the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and are entitled to a free cylinder till June 30.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 07:42 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Delhi #Economy #LPG

